I pretty much nailed my predictions for this episode (thank you very much), so my confidence is up for what we'll see next week.
At the very least, it'd be fun to see a battle between Jack and Clint - in the comics Jack was Clint's mentor, and it seems unlikely they'll have that history here but you never know. Jack had to learn how to use the swords sometime.
I also wonder whether we'll meet Echo's boss - because it's possible he's a very significant Marvel character. Rumours have been swirling for a while that Vincent D'Onofrio's Daredevil crime boss Kingpin/Wilson Fisk will be making a return in this MCU series, possibly in episode four or five.
Given that Echo is his adopted daughter in the comics, it could be that he's her mysteriously offscreen boss...and maybe he will pop up in a future episode.
Yelena and Hawkeye (Florence Pugh and Jeremy Renner) (Marvel)
And as I said, it's also possible Black Widow's Florence Pugh will be back as Yelena Belova - though given that this seems like a LOT to fit in one episode, maybe one or both of these cameos will come in a later week.
Either way, lots to look forward to!