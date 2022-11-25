Director-writer James Gunn is back for the festive outing for the Guardians for the first time since he worked on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

Love Christmas and the Guardians of the Galaxy? Then you're in luck as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived.

The new film picks up with the gang following their appearances in Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder, with the group now based on Knowhere.

However, Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) become focused on saving Christmas to cheer up Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt).

This quest leads them to Earth and to a rather unlikely encounter with Hollywood movie star Kevin Bacon (played by himself).

Of course, it would not be a Guardians of the Galaxy outing without a good soundtrack.

So, without further ado, here is your guide to the soundtrack for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special soundtrack: Every song in film

Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Dave Bautista as Drax in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Marvel/Jessica Miglio

Director James Gunn confirmed the full soundtrack for the Disney Plus special presentation on Twitter on Tuesday 22nd November 2022.

Gunn penned: "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special SOUNDTRACK should be up tomorrow, including the original song “I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)” & the original recording “Here It Is Christmastime” by the @Old97s & @kevinbacon."

The following songs are confirmed to appear in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Fairytale of New York – The Pogues feat. Kirsty MacColl

I Don't Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here) – The Old 97's

Dead By X-mas – Hanoi Rocks

Christmas Treat – Julian Casablancas

Mrs Claus – Little Jackie

Just Like Christmas – Low

Christmastime – The Smashing Pumpkins

Christmas Wrapping – The Waitresses

Is This Christmas? – The Wombats

I Want An Alien For Christmas – Fountains of Wayne

Here It Is Christmastime – Kevin Bacon and The Old 97's

The songs certainly play a vital role in the Christmassy special and leave us in a nice place with the stories of Star-Lord/Peter Quill, Drax, and Mantis.

