The new service, which hopes to rival streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, will already be home to two other Star Wars titles.

The Mandalorian, a spin-off series based on fan-favourite Boba Fett, will be released when Disney+ launches in the United States in November of this year, with the platform expected to launch in the UK in early 2020.

A currently untitled series, set between the events of Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi and before Episode VII — The Force Awakens, was also confirmed for Disney+ in November 2018. Rogue One star Diego Luna will reprise his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor, and will be the focus of the new show.

More like this

Actor Ewen McGregor arrives for the premiere of the film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' in Hollywood (Getty, HF)

An Obi-Wan Kenobi mini-series has been hotly rumoured since February, with StarWarNews.net reporting that it was considered a “top priority” for the platform, with hopes of making as many as six episodes.

McGregor has always been open to return as the Jedi, previously saying in a 2015 interview at the Edinburgh Film Festival, “I’d be happy to do the story from episode three where I finish up and Alec Guinness starts.”

Star Wars is not the only movie franchise which is receiving the streaming treatment of Disney+, with a number of characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe landing their own spin-off shows.

Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise his role as the mischievous Loki for his own series, with Scarlet Witch actor Elizabeth Olsen returning for the long-awaited WandaVision.

Advertisement

Disney+ launches in the UK in 2020