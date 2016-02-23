Doctor Who set to return to the US on Amazon Prime
American fans of the Time Lord were heartbroken when he left streaming services, but he could be back on Amazon as soon as March
US Doctor Who fans were devastated when the Time Lord disappeared from Netflix earlier this year, but now it looks as if Amazon Prime could be bringing the Gallifreyan back to America.
A new teaser trailer for what's coming up on the streaming service appears to reveal that Doctor Who series 1 to 8 will be available in the USA from March.
The video was apparently attached to a tweet from Amazon Video promoting its March line-up, although the post no longer exists.
Want to know the future? Now you can! Here's what's coming to #PrimeVideo in March.#Bosch #DrWhohttps://t.co/r3rVSiZLC7
— Amazon Video (@AmazonVideo) February 22, 2016
One question that remains is what this means for UK viewers. As RadioTimes.com previously reported, Netflix UK's deal to host the show is due to expire in May and, when we last spoke to them at the end of February, had yet to be renegotiated.
"We will announce all details in due course", a representative for BBC Worldwide told RadioTimes.com.