Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: David Tennant’s Doctor Who future

Once you’ve played the Doctor in Doctor Who, you’re never truly free of the character – but for some actors, that doesn’t seem like too much of a hardship.

And chief among those has to be former Tenth Doctor David Tennant, who has continued to keep a toe in the Whoniverse with regular appearances in audio dramas despite officially departing the role onscreen in 2010. Now. he looks set to reprise the role once again in upcoming videogame Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality, which may unite him with Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor for the first time.

With this in mind and in honour of Tennant’s 50th birthday this week, in the latest edition of the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we don’t take our usual look back at his time in the series, instead opting to look forward at what other Who crossovers that Tennant might find himself involved in.

What can we expect from The Edge of Reality, and how involved in the story will he be? What’s coming up in the world of the Tenth Doctor’s Big Finish audio adventures? And as Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary creeps closer, is it possible that we’ll see Tennant’s Doctor onscreen with his successors once again?

Listen in to hear what we think, as well as a few of our own ideas for what such a TV return could actually look like.

Want more Doctor Who chat? Check out last week’s podcast about Peter Davison’s Fifth Doctor, or the latest news about the Ninth Doctor’s Who future elsewhere on RadioTimes.com.

