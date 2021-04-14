Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Happy birthday Peter Davison

Happy 70th birthday to Peter Davison! Well, happy birthday week anyway – because following the former Doctor Who star’s notable milestone on Tuesday 13th April, we’re taking a look back at the Fifth Doctor’s greatest moments and his legacy on the series as a whole.

Advertisement

Following on from the near-legendary Tom Baker was never going to be an easy task but Davison (already known for his starring role in All Creatures Great and Small) tackled the part with aplomb, delivering a younger and more energetic Doctor that set the template for the modern series.

And in this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we look at just how closely Davison’s influence can be seen in performances by Matt Smith and David Tennant, the latter of whom Davison also shared the screen with in one-off crossover sketch Time Crash. Not to mention the fact that Davison is now Tennant’s father-in-law…

Plus, Fifth Doctor fan Morgan gives fans a quick guide to the highs of Davison’s tenure, including stories like Earthshock, The Five Doctors, The Caves of Androzani and much, much more. If you’re looking for somewhere to start with Davison’s packed two-year tenure, this isn’t a bad place to start looking.

Vworp your way to a whole galaxy of Doctor Who content Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Doctor Who newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Want more Doctor Who content? Check out last week’s podcast about a potential River Song return, or fans’ latest tribute to returning Doctor Christopher Eccleston ahead of his Big Finish debut.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One later this year. Want something else to watch? Visit our Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.