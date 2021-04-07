Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Could River Song return for series 13?

Doctor Who fans love the prospect of an old favourite character making a surprise return to the series, whether it’s rumours of Catherine Tate making a cameo as Donna Noble (now debunked) or hints that John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness will be making an extended appearance (which turned out to be true!)

But what about River Song? Ever since Peter Capaldi’s Doctor regenerated into Jodie Whittaker’s incarnation, fans have wondered how the Doctor’s wife (played by Alex Kingston) would react to her other half’s new identity – and with rumours swirling that Whittaker could be leaving after the next series, those eight episodes could be their last chance to meet.

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we discuss how likely it is that we’ll see River return to the main series, partially inspired by a recent chat we had with Kingston where she said she remained keen to meet the Thirteenth Doctor onscreen.

“It would be a great shame if it were not to happen. Let’s put it that way,” she told RadioTimes.com.

“I’m open to anything. I don’t have an idea about how we should meet or anything like that. But I would like River to meet her, and plant a big, fat kiss on her!”

Plus, we discuss possible storylines for the Doctor and River’s reunion, as well as other factors that could prevent their meeting.

