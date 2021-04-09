Accessibility Links

Christopher Eccleston fans unite to show support for Doctor Who star

The Ninth Doctor is returning for a series of audio adventures.

Christopher Eccleston

Published:

Former Doctor Who lead Christopher Eccleston is reprising his role as The Ninth Doctor for the first time in 16 years – and fans are more than a little pleased.

Eccleston will voice the Time Lord for a series of audio adventures for Big Finish, and fans are expressing their approval and support using the Twitter hashtag #EcclestonOurDoctor.

“I wouldn’t be a Doctor Who fan without him. He was my first Doctor, and he’s always had a special place in my heart. I have a huge amount of respect for the integrity he’s shown over the years and the passion he has for his work,” one fan wrote.

Other fans praised him for providing their introduction to the sci-fi series, when he played the Ninth Doctor in the show’s Noughties revival.

“Christopher Eccleston is my Doctor. The first Doctor I ever watched. His captivating, no-nonsense portrayal was perfect for when the show re-launched in 2005. His performance immediately got rid of peoples misconceptions about the show,” said another fan on Twitter.

The Twitter hashtag also appears to be in part a response to some negative backlash on social media following Ecclestone’s recent interview with Doctor Who Magazine, in which he said of his Doctor Who audio return: “First of all, I mean, it’s not a fashionable thing to say and because we’re all English we don’t talk about these things, but I’m an actor and the way I pay my mortgage and support my children is by acting.” He added: “So it’s paid work.”

Speaking to Den of Geek, Eccleston previously revealed some of his hopes for the audio series – including female villains.

“I think it’s time for the doctor to meet the Cyberwomen in the 21st Century. We’ve had enough Cybermen,” he said.

Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures – Volume One: Ravagers will be released by Big Finish in May 2021. Listen to the latest RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast to hear our thoughts on Nine’s big comeback.

Check out our TV Guide to find something to watch, or visit our Sci-fi hub for all the latest news.

