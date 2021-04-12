Doctor Who multi-Doctor story with Christopher Eccleston possible in the future, says Big Finish boss

A multi-Doctor story starring Christopher Eccleston is possible in the future according to Big Finish boss Nicholas Briggs – but it is not a priority for now.

Executive producer Briggs – also known as the voice of the Daleks – was responding to a fan question during the latest episode of the Big Finish Podcast when he made the comments.

Asked if a possible meeting between the Ninth and Tenth Doctors was on the cards now that Eccleston is involved with Big Finish, he said that while he wouldn’t rule anything out, nothing was planned for now.

“Why is it that people want Doctors to get together? ” he asked. “I mean we do, we all do, we want Doctors to get together. We do like Doctors to get together, don’t we? But it’s always very difficult to do it and we’ve done it quite a lot.

He added, “I would never rule it out, but I don’t think it would be Chris’ number one priority – although I’m sure he’d be on board for something like that. And it’s not our number one priority at the moment, we want to focus on giving lots of great stories to the Ninth Doctor which are about the Ninth Doctor.

“I think meeting other Doctors, that’s a whole different thing – but I think it would be wonderful and fingers crossed maybe one day we could do it!”

Eccleston is reprising his role as the Ninth Doctor for the upcoming Ninth Doctor Adventures, the first time he has played the role since leaving the TV series after one season back in 2005.

His return was announced back in August 2020 and was greeted with tremendous enthusiasm from fans, many of whom had been calling for his return for many years.

In the series, Eccleston’s Doctor is set to face the Cybermen – an iconic villain that the Ninth Doctor never got to meet during his time on BBC One’s Doctor Who.

The Ninth Doctor Adventures will be released by Big Finish between May 2021 and February 2022, with volumes available as physical purchases and digital downloads via the Big Finish website.