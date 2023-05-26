As we approach the hit sci-fi show's 60th anniversary later this year, we wanted to step back in time and test fans' knowledge of the series since 2005, but using only one frame.

When it comes to fanbases there are perhaps none more passionate than Doctor Who fans - but how well do they really know the series?

Can you identify episodes from across the Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker eras just by looking at one image?

You may think it's easy in theory, but how many of the show's guest stars can you remember? Do you recognise that one alien? You may find some easy to recognise, but can you then remember the exact name of the episode in which they appeared?

For two-parters we're looking for the specific instalment the image was taken from, and all you have to do is input the title of the episode and click choose - we'll reveal the answers and your score at the end of the quiz.

So, for now, get naming those episodes!

This year is set to see the modern era of Doctor Who come full circle, with both Russell T Davies and David Tennant returning to the series for three specials which will air this autumn.

Then, while Davies will remain as showrunner on the programme going forward, Ncuti Gatwa will take over from Tennant as the brand new Fifteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

Karen Gillan, who played Amy Pond during the Eleventh Doctor's era, recently told RadioTimes.com her advice for Gibson, saying: "I think just enjoy it. Your life's about to turn upside down, but it's... you know, just make sure that you keep all of your people around you and your support system and just enjoy it.

"It is the most exciting thing to go on adventures with the Doctor in the TARDIS. It's like the best thing ever!"

