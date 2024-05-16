Maestro seemingly met their end at the episode's close, being banished from the mortal realm just after delivering the ominous warning that "The One Who Waits is almost here!"

However, is that truly all we've seen of Maestro? Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Russell T Davies has hinted that this may not be the case.

Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

When prompted by the interviewer, Davies admitted that he did think about including a joke to say that Maestro was "decomposing" when they were defeated.

However, he explained: "I thought that would really sound like Maestro is dead, and if ever there’s a character ripe for return – it’s Maestro!"

Does this mean we should expect Maestro to return sooner rather than later? It's certainly not out of the question, given that the storyline concerning the God of Chaos appears to be ongoing.

Davies said during an episode of Doctor Who Unleashed: "[We're] keeping going with this fantastical strand of this pantheon of Gods – some of us call them the Gods of Chaos. Introducing these gods, it starts to link them together and Maestro is actually the child of the Toymaker.

"The Toymaker seems to be the supreme being of this pantheon [but] he’s not. There’s plenty of discoveries to come with that."

Could Maestro return alongside their supreme being of the pantheon, whether it be The One Who Waits or not? For now, it seems we'll have to be the ones doing the waiting for a little while longer to find out...

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 18th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

