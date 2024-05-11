That double-header consists of series opener Space Babies and follow-up The Devil's Chord, and the latter episode has already provoked some rave reviews from fans.

"WOW, WOW, WOW!!!! #DoctorWho The Devils Chord," is just absolute gold one fan wrote of the '60s-set episode. "There’s so many theories and feelings and just excitement."

Another Whovian added: "The new Doctor Who is so good! I haven’t watched the show in awhile. The first three episodes on Disney+ pulled me back in big time!"

Meanwhile Fan account Bad Wolf Archives wrote: "The Devil's Chord was EXCELLENT! Really powerful, enticing performances, phenomenal music, creative visuals, and an utterly bonkers plot that just somehow WORKED."

Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro in Doctor Who BBC Studios/Bad Wolf,James Pardon

The performance of guest star Jinkx Monsoon – who played villain Maestro – was especially singled out for praise, with Bad Wolf Archives continuing: "Special shoutout to Jinkx Monsoon who is going in history for an all-timer villain performance. Loved!!"

Another fan enthused:"My god, @JinkxMonsoon is literally the perfect #DoctorWho villain. 10/10. No notes."

Meanwhile the instalment also gave fans plenty to chew over when it comes to setting up future storylines, especially concerning Millie Gibson's companion Ruby Sunday whose origins remain very mysterious and who has already been at the centre of rather a few strange goings on.

"If there's one thing RTD is gonna do it's weave in a story arc that has me GRIPPED!" Bad Wolf Archives wrote on Twitter. "Ruby's birth mum? The One Who Waits? The snow? The carol? 'He can't have been there'? The TARDIS groaning? I am hooked!!"

There were also an enthusiastic response to a cameo appearance from legendary Doctor Who composer Murray Gold and lots of speculation about the repeated appearances of actress Susan Twist – who has now appeared in several episodes in a row playing different minor characters.

Doctor Who season 14 will continue with its third episode, Boom, on BBC iPlayer and BBC One next week – and given it's written by former showrunner Steven Moffat, we're quite sure there will be lots more to discuss when it launches...

Doctor Who continues on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on 18th May. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Doctor Who continues on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on 18th May. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.