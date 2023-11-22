Laden with accolades and awards, the composer has written for everything from Vanity Fair to Gentleman Jack, via Queer as Folk (the first of many collaborations with Russell T Davies).

His music has been performed at several BBC Proms by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, as well as at the recent Doctor Who @ 60: a Musical Celebration.

Murray Gold. Richard Ecclestone/Redferns

Talking to Richard Latto across an hour, Gold discusses his 1970s upbringing in Portsmouth and Southsea, an inspirational piano teacher, how he was entranced as a child by a synthesiser in a music shop and how he began his first rudimentary stab at multi-tracking with an old tape recorder.

Despite this trajectory, he nearly didn’t go down a musical route at all.

Of his early compositions, Gold says, "I was making very transparent music that was clear with its emotions – that was my calling card."

When it came to Doctor Who in 2005, he first considered following an electronic/synthesised path in the tradition of the show’s past composers, but when Davies and fellow executive producer Julie Gardner heard a hint of his orchestral ideas, they told Gold that "they were looking for heart and emotion, not coldness and alienation".

This wide-ranging interview touches on a chance encounter with his hero David Bowie in New York, and why Gold won’t let his six-year-old daughter watch Doctor Who.

He also addresses the much-asked question: why hasn’t there been an album release of his music for season 10 (Peter Capaldi’s last run from 2017)?

Gold also reveals that he was scarred by the sci-fi series at a very young age. He has an abiding image from a classic 1970s episode, which featured companion Jo Grant. Katy Manning, the actress who played Jo, now narrates this programme about the composer’s life and work.

Murray Gold: Hitting the Right Notes airs on BBC Radio Solent on Thursday 23rd November at 7pm. An extended version will be available on BBC Sounds until January.

Doctor Who's first 60th anniversary special The Star Beast airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 25th November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

