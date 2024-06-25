According to Barb, The Legend of Ruby Sunday was watched by a total of 3.495 million people.

That figure follows the likes of Regency-era episode Rogue, which was watched by a total of 3.521 million people, as well as 3.38 million for Dot and Bubble, 4.058 million for 73 Yards and 3.57 million for Boom.

The total viewing figure for The Legend of Ruby Sunday is the total consolidated figure for the first seven days after the episode's release, which includes pre-broadcast viewing and viewing on tablets, PCs and smartphones.

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday and Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday in Doctor Who's The Legend of Ruby Sunday. BBC STUDIOS 2023,James Pardon

Nevertheless, the episode was in the top 50 most-watched programmes for the week commencing 10th June through to the 16th.

The penultimate episode of the season saw some major questions arise as the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and UNIT investigate Ruby Sunday's (Millie Gibson) past.

As per the episode synopsis: "But as the Time Window reveals horrifying secrets from Christmas Eve, the mysterious Triad Technology unleash the greatest evil of all."

Of course, the season has now drawn to a close with the finale, Empire of Death, bringing everything to quite the dramatic head.

With such a litany of themes, time periods and characters explored in the new season, there's set to be firm fan-favourites and lesser-liked instalments. According to the exclusive RadioTimes.com poll on viewers' favourite episode of the season, it was 73 Yards that reigned supreme.

The Welsh folk horror tale saw Ruby having to figure out what a mystery woman was doing following her around when the TARDIS landed on the Welsh coast. Other favourite episodes of the season, as voted for by our readers, were Boom and Rogue, which also achieved a season high in terms of its 7-day ratings.

While the 7-day consolidated ratings for Empire of Death are set to be revealed in due course, the overnight figures showed that 2.25 million people watched the final episode on BBC One.

However, that figure isn't the full story, as it doesn't include viewers who tuned in from midnight onwards on BBC iPlayer. So, it'll be all eyes on those consolidated figures to see just how many people saw season 14 bow out with a bang.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer at Christmas. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

