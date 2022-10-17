In a press screening for the highly anticipated centenary episode, Whittaker opened up about her time on the beloved series and what she'll miss the most.

Jodie Whittaker's time in the TARDIS is almost up, with Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor set to premiere later this month.

"I am going to miss – or I already miss, because it's been a year since I was on set," she said. "Everyone talks about the family and it's a really big deal to me that where people work is a happy space, and me and Mandip [Gill] couldn't have asked for a happier space."

She added: "We were around an extraordinary crew who made us laugh every day, who worked so hard in every department, and then the cast... everybody that came on threw their heart and soul into it. But I think the main thing is, I got to hang out with her [Mandip] every day and I don't get to do that now and it makes me really sad. It was such a joy."

Mandip Gill and Jodie Whittaker on the set of Doctor Who. BBC Studios/James Pardon

The actor got teary as she continued: "You can't describe what it's like knowing you're in the best time in your life. It's such a weird thing. And we knew it. We knew it from the first week of filming – it's been the most special time.

"I don't care, I'm not even slightly embarrassed about crying about it!"

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Additional reporting by Morgan Jeffery.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on Sunday 23rd October at 7:30pm for The Power of the Doctor. The show is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.