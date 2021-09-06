Jodie Whittaker addresses future after Doctor Who: “I’m looking forward to exploring different characters”

Though Jodie Whittaker is leaving Doctor Who, she isn’t done playing the Time Lord just yet.

Doctor Who‘s thirteenth series, which will also be showrunner Chris Chibnall’s last, is set to air later in 2021. It will consist of six regular episodes – five fewer than we’re used to – followed by three feature-length specials that will air in 2022.

In an interview with the The Sunday Times, Whittaker opened up about what it’s like to be filming her final season, and what she’s looking forward to once production wraps.

“Playing the Doctor taps into the joy of childhood energy,” she said, after revealing a usual day on set starts at 6:15am. “Everyone has played the role differently. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, being surrounded by the best creatives, who’ve become my mates. I have never, ever got bored.”

Following the news of their exit, Chibnall and Whittaker said it was the plan all along, revealing they had made a pact to bow out after three seasons from the very beginning.

Whittaker also explained that she is “looking forward to exploring different characters and genres” once her time in the TARDIS officially comes to a close.

There’s no news as yet on what such characters and genres could be, but there is one role fans are hoping Whittaker is cast in: Star Wars: The High Republic‘s Avar Kriss.

The Jedi has yet to make her big screen debut, having only appeared in the High Republic comics, but a fan campaign to cast Whittaker as Avar Kriss in a possible live-action is already in full swing.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One later in 2021