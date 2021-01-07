Star Wars fans want Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker to play Jedi Avar Kriss in High Republic movie

As the Star Wars franchise launches an ambitious new saga with The High Republic, fans are already pitching their dream cast for a possible live-action adaptation – with a certain Time Lord leading the pack.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The High Republic is a series of interconnected novels and comic books which reveal what the galaxy was like roughly 200 years before the events of The Phantom Menace.

The event launched this week with the release of several new titles, each one introducing major players for this previously unexplored era in the franchise lore.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Chief among them is Avar Kriss, a noble Jedi knight who “always tries to see the good in people and situations” and is put to work solving problems across the galactic frontier.

Although there is not currently any indication that Disney is planning to adapt this story into a feature film or streaming series, that hasn’t stopped fans from suggesting who they would like to see in the lead role.

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker is currently among the most touted names to portray Kriss, with many fans taking to Twitter to point out the physical resemblance they share.

Disney hire Jodie Whittaker as Avar Kriss https://t.co/SicdKu68cH — Ellie✌️???? (@swansong3000_) January 5, 2021

Kristin Baver, the host of Disney’s official This Week in Star Wars web series, is among the supporters for this idea, retweeting an image of Whittaker next to her would-be Star Wars counterpart.

???? This is exactly who I thought of when I saw the art, too! https://t.co/2rCYmgupOz — Kristin Baver (@KristinBaver) January 6, 2021

Doctor Who star Whittaker was in the headlines earlier this week when rumours began swirling that she would leave the BBC’s sci-fi drama at the end of the next series, although this is yet to be confirmed by herself or the broadcaster.

Tell me they have anyone but Jodie Whittaker in mind for Avar Kriss, I DARE you!!#LightoftheJedi #StarWarsTheHighRepublic #StarWars pic.twitter.com/xbli97rUEC — Ben Ken's Book Den (@BenKensBookDen1) January 6, 2021

Whatever the case may be, it appears that fans are keen to see the former Broadchurch actress do more work within the sci-fi genre, with many fans enamoured by her quirky take on The Doctor.

if jodie whittaker plays avar kriss I will ascend into the heavens — mar✿the doctor lovebot???? (@J3DlGALLIFREY) January 6, 2021

The first novel in Star Wars: The High Republic, Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule, is currently available to purchase on Amazon in print, Kindle or as an Audiobook.

A comic book series set in the same time period also launched its first issue this week, written by Cavan Scott with Ario Anindito providing illustrations.

The Star Wars saga is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or save 15% with the annual plan for £59.99 (savings based on 12 mo. of monthly subscription).

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.