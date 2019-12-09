New Doctor Who immersive experience announced for 2020
Doctor Who Time Fracture: An Immersive Adventure promises to “give fans a chance to experience the Doctor’s adventures like never before”
As if the imminent twelfth series wasn’t enough to get pulses racing, Whovians have been given yet more cause for excitement with the news that a new immersive Doctor Who experience is set to launch next year.
Doctor Who Time Fracture: An Immersive Adventure, has been announced by BBC Studios and Immersive Everywhere and will apparently “give fans a chance to experience the Doctor’s adventures like never before.”
Those who take part in the experience will be placed at the heart of a story across space and time which will feature a range of “amazingly realised worlds” and will see them tasked with saving the planet amid a deadly threat.
As things stand, that’s about all that’s been released about the experience – but more information can be expected in February 2020, so die hard fans of the iconic sci-fi show might want to put that date in their diaries.
Before then, though, audiences can purchase Gallifreyan Coin tokens prior to general on-sale, with each token equating to one ticket – providing priority access to book for the date and time of your preferred performance when they are announced.
More like this
After a yearlong gap, Jodie Whittaker and co will return to the TARDIS on New Year’s Day for the next run of episodes – which looks set to feature all kinds of exciting guest stars and terrifying new monsters.
Doctor Who returns to BBC One on Wednesday 1st January at 6:55