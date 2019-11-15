“I’ve got to say, be prepared for the monsters,” he said. “Because there are some monsters that will absolutely make your hair curl.

“There’s a couple of monsters that they’ve come up with that are absolutely terrifying – and I mean terrifying.”

In a recent RadioTimes.com poll, fans voted the Weeping Angels as the monster they’d most like to see return for the upcoming run, ahead of the Sea Devils (who haven’t appeared since 1984) and the Cybermen.

More like this

And while it remains to be seen which, if any, old foes return, Walsh’s comments certainly have us excited - not to mention nervous – about what new threat lie in store for The Doctor and her companions.

Walsh also spoke about the journey his character, Graham, is set to embark on in series 12, hinting that he’ll be plunged into even more incredible situations in time and space than in his first run of episodes last year.

He explained, “Graham’s journey, considering he is a bus driver from Sheffield, is the most extraordinary, life-changing things he has ever, ever, ever done. It’s just… it’s really difficult to put into words how someone from a normal environment would react to stuff like this.”

Despite this, however, he reckons Graham would struggle in some other high pressure situations – such as being a contestant on game shows The Chase and Cash Trapped, both of which Walsh presents.

“Oh crikey, I think on either show he’d last about five minutes, and that would be his lot,” he said. “I don’t think he’s a great knowledgeable aficionado of general knowledge, I’ve got to be honest!”

Advertisement

Bradley Walsh is currently presenting Cash Trapped, which airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV