Stephen Fry's unnamed character from Spyfall (BBC, screenshot)

Lying on a hospital bed in a secure facility is a woman (by all accounts a top spy) who was found "unconscious on the floor of an airplane washroom" — but she's not in a coma. As the Doctor discovers, her DNA strands have been written, so that the woman is now only a "shell" of a human and has "been erased".

“The security of this entire planet is at stake," Fry's character says. "Can we rely upon you?”

Episode one of a two-part adventure (called Spyfall) will air on New Year's Day 2020 (a Wednesday this year) before the second episode airs Sunday 5th January, continuing the story of episode one. Starring Whittaker and Fry alongside Lenny Henry, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole, Spyfall has been teased as a “blockbuster action packed two-part episode”.

More like this

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on Wednesday 1st January