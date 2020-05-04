"Reinette rises again! I have some homework to do," Myles wrote on Twitter.

'The Girl in the Fireplace' was the fourth episode of the Doctor Who revival's second series, with David Tennant as The Doctor. The Doctor along with Rose (Billie Tyler) and Mickey (Noel Clarke) land on the SS Madame de Pompadour – a derelict spaceship in the 51st century.

Throughout the episode, the Doctor visits Reinette through a time window which leads to 18th-century Paris, continually rescuing her from clockwork robots disguised as French noblemen.

The new mini-episode will form part of the latest Doctor Who fan watchalong of 'The Girl in the Fireplace', to be held on Wednesday 6th May at 7pm (BST), 14 years after the episode first aired on BBC One.

Steven Moffat, who has penned the prequel, wrote six series of Doctor Who and served as its showrunner from 2010 until 2017.

Although there's no word as to whether any other cast members will join Myles in the prequel, the news of this latest piece of bonus content is sure to cheer up Doctor Who fans in lockdown.

