The series asked fans last Wednesday to create their own Time Lord style using clothes they already owned at home and to share their outfits on social media with the Staying In The TARDIS hashtag.

Since then, hundreds of fans have taken to Twitter with their takes on the alien attire.

While a few participants veered in Matt Smith's direction with a bow-tie and fez, others channelled the old school Doctors – William Hartnell and Tom Baker – in long colourful frock coats.

Staying In The TARDIS will post a different challenge each week for fans missing the show, and currently hosts a range of recipes, printable colouring sheets and quizzes for those bored in quarantine.

Although series 12 of the long-running sci-fi show concluded in March, viewers can expect to see a festive edition of Doctor Who this Christmas. Mandip Gill, who plays companion Yasmin Khan, confirmed last week that filming on the special was completed before the coronavirus pandemic halted production across BBC programmes.

Multiple Doctors made an appearance on BBC One's charity event Big Night In this month, including Tom Baker, Jodie Whittaker, David Tennant and Peter Davison, to give a special message to frontline workers.

