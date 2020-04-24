Doctor Who - Big Night In BBC

Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor was joined by Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor to give thanks to the "real-life special doctors, nurses and everyone, everyone working on the front lines in our NHS and care homes, and hospices."

The Doctors also reminded fans to "never be cruel or cowardly, never give up and never give in" and that "we are at our best when we work together."

You can watch the heartfelt video below:

The emotional video struck a chord with Whovians, who took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the video:

They also noticed Colin Baker was wearing a rainbow T-shirt like the one Jodie Whittaker wears as the 13th Doctor.

Overall, the Big Night In helped raise over £27 million, with the government promising to double the total amount raised during the three hour-long event.

