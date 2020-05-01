The re-run will take place on Wednesday 6th May at 7pm (BST), 14 years after the episode first aired on BBC1.

Doctor Who Magazine’s Emily Cook, who has organised most of the watchalongs so far, tweeted the news alongside a Notting Hill-style poster for the episode.

A fan favourite episode in NuWho’s second series, The Girl in the Fireplace stars Tennant as The Doctor, alongside companions Rose Tyler (played by Billie Piper) and Mickey Smith (Noel Clarke). Inspired by Audrey Niffenegger's novel The Time-Traveler's Wife, the story sees the trio materialise on a derelict spaceship containing clockwork robots and portals into 18th century France.

It’s through these portals The Doctor visits French aristocrat Madame de Pompadour during her lifetime.

Other episodes that have already been chosen for watchalongs include series one episode Rose, 10th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor, and series five episode Vincent and the Doctor.

The Girl in the Fireplace watchalong will take place on Wednesday 6th May at 7pm.