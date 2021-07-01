Doctor Who’s lost story The Evil of the Daleks is latest classic to be recreated in animation

An all-time Doctor Who classic is next in line to be resurrected as an animation, with The Evil of the Daleks now confirmed to be given the treatment.

Like many Doctor Who stories first aired in the 1960s, this 1967 adventure starring Patrick Troughton as the Second Doctor was junked by the BBC in an age before regular repeat showings and home media.

Only one episode of the seven-parter – episode two – is thought to survive in its original form, but the surviving soundtracks to all seven parts will now be set to new animated visuals for a DVD and Blu-ray release. The announcement comes on the 53rd anniversary of the original airing of the last episode on BBC One.

Written by David Whitaker, the fan-favourite story sees the Doctor and companion Jamie (Frazer Hines) hunt the missing TARDIS and stumble across the Daleks’ most devious plan yet, a plot to to ‘humanise’ themselves into deadlier living weapons. The serial also marks the first appearance of Deborah Watling as new companion Victoria Waterfield.

The new three-disc release will feature the animated episodes in both colour and black-and-white versions, plus the original surviving episode two and all six episodes as telesnap constructions, plus audio commentaries, a behind-the-scenes featurette, photo gallery and an audiobook version of the story with narration by Tom Baker.

AnneMarie Walsh, director of the 2021 production, said: “It’s been a privilege to work on this fantastic story with such a brilliant team – thanks to the fans for supporting our work, I hope you all enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it!”

The Evil of the Daleks animation follows similar reconstructions for lost Doctor Who stories including 1966’s The Power of the Daleks and 1968’s Fury from the Deep.

The new animated release will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and as a Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook from 27th September 2021 and is available to pre-order now from Amazon.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One later in 2021. Visit our Sci-fi hub for all the latest news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.