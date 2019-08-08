“This is all total nonsense,” a well-placed Doctor Who source told RadioTimes.com.

“This has originated and spread through the online rumour mill.”

Apparently, the new rumours originated on a popular Doctor Who message-board before being spread on social media platforms, with many fans anticipating an official announcement about either Chibnall or Whittaker’s departure imminently, while also speculating about which other regular writers could be stepping in to take over.

However, many others pointed out the unlikely nature of the longtime Doctor Who writer departing the showrunner position mid-series, while some noted that similar rumours relating to Chibnall’s exit had been suggested and disproven on more than one occasion since he took over the top job in 2017.

As it stands, both Chibnall and Whittaker are set to continue filming series 12 in the coming weeks and months, though exactly what they’re shooting is a bit of a mystery – apart from the return of the Rhino-like Judoon and hints of a wartime France episode, little to no information has been shared about where the Thirteenth Doctor and her friends (played by Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole) will go in the eagerly-awaited new episodes.

Wherever they do go, though, one thing’s for sure – the team aren't going their separate ways just yet.

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 in early 2020