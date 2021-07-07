Doctor Who confirms series 13 Comic-Con panel and teases “very special surprise guest”
Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill will be joined by new companion John Bishop and showrunner Chris Chibnall for the virtual panel.
Doctor Who has revealed which of the show’s stars will be taking part in a special panel for San Diego Comic-Con on 25th July.
The Thirteenth Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, and Yaz star Mandip Gill will be joined by new companion John Bishop and showrunner Chris Chibnall for the virtual panel, which will be moderated by journalist Melanie McFarland.
And the quartet will also be joined by a “very special surprise guest”, whose identity is yet to be revealed.
Join Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop, Chris Chibnall and a very special surprise guest for a virtual San Diego @Comic_Con panel, moderated by Melanie McFarland on Sunday 25th July 📅 pic.twitter.com/4LBEsjt7Op— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) July 7, 2021
Presumably, that special guest will be someone else who will play a part in the upcoming series 13, for which a fuller cast has yet not been revealed, with some fans guessing Sacha Dhawan could be set to reprise his role as The Master.
Of course, it could also be a brand new character who we haven’t yet been told about, or perhaps a fan favourite from years gone by, such as River Song, with star Alex Kingston having previously said she’d love to return to the show to appear alongside Whittaker.
The panel will likely include some discussion about the upcoming series, which is confirmed to debut later in 2021, although no exact date has been unveiled.
There will be only eight episodes in Doctor Who series 13, three less than usual, in a move that allows the show to stick to its usual production cycle despite complicated new health and safety guidelines.
There have been some rumours that Whittaker could be set to leave the series after the upcoming run, although this has not been confirmed yet and reports linking It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander have been dismissed by the actor and singer’s agent.
A BBC insider told RadioTimes.com last month: “As ever bosses are staying tight-lipped about what they have planned – but with filming still going on they clearly have plans for episodes to be playing out much later into 2022, so there’s lots more to come for Jodie’s Doctor.”