Showrunner Russell T Davies said: "This is a great big rip-roaring finale with the Doctor, Ruby and friends old and new fighting the greatest enemy of their lives. I can't wait for everyone to see it!"

Will we find out who The One Who Waits is? How about the mystery around Ruby Sunday's mother, or what exactly is going on with all that snow? And will we ever see the return of the iconic Mrs Flood? Hopefully that finale will come with a lot of answers.

So, if you're keen to see it on the big screen, here's everything you need to know about the major cinemas showing the Doctor Who season finale. You can find cinemas showing the Doctor Who finale near you at the Doctor Who in Cinemas website. Tickets went on sale at 9am on Thursday 23rd May.

How to watch the Doctor Who season 14 finale at the cinema

The following cinema chains are showing Doctor Who's season finale two-parter from 11pm on Friday 21st June. This doesn't include independent cinemas.

Odeon

Vue

Picturehouse

Omniplex

Everyman

Showcase

Savoy

A poster promoting Doctor Who's season 14 finale being shown in cinemas. BBC Studios

Odeon

Fans wanting to find tickets for their local Odeon can do so on the Odeon website. The screening starts at 11pm, with The Legend of Ruby Sunday, followed by Empire of Death, and it has a runtime of two hours.

Below is a full list of Odeon's locations:

Acton

Andover

Aylesbury

Basingstoke

Bath

Beckenham

Belfast

Birmingham Broadway Plaza

Birmingham New Street

Bournemouth BH12

Bracknell

Braehead

Bridgend

Brighton

Bristol

Bromborough

Camden

Cardiff

Chatham

Chelmsford

Colchester

Crewe

Derby

Dorchester

Dudley (Merry Hill)

Dundee

Dunfermline

Durgam

East Kilbride

Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird

Edinburgh Lothian Road

Edonburgh West

Epsom

Exeter

Glasgow Quay

Greenwich

Guildford

Harrogate

Hastings

Hatfield

Hereford

Holloway

Huddersfield

Hull

Kettering

Islington

Kilmarnock

Kingston

Lee Valley

Leeds Thorpe Park

Leeds-Bradford

Leicester

Lincoln

Liverpool One

Liverpool Switch Island

Llanelli

London Covent Garden

London Haymarket

London Leicester Square

London Tottenham Court Road

London West End

Loughborough

Maidenhead

Maidstone

Manchester Great Northern

Manchester Trafford Centre

Mansfield

Metrocentre

Milton Keynes Stadium

Newark

Norwich

Northwich Barons Quay

Nuneaton

Oldham

Orpington

Oxford George Street

Port Solent

Preston

Putney

Richmond

Rochdale

Salisbury

Sheffield

Silverlink

Southend

South Woodford

Starfford

Stoke

Streatham

Surry Quays

Swadlincote

Swansea

Swiss Cottage

Tamworth

Taunton

Telford

Trowbridge

Tunbridge Wells

Uxbridge

Warrington

West Bromwich

Wimbledon

Worcester

Wrexham Eagles Meadow

Doctor Who's Nucti Gatwa and Millie Gibson. BBC STUDIOS,Yoshitaka Kono

Vue

You can also book tickets through the Vue website. Currently, Vue has the screening certified as a 15. A full list of Vue locations is below:

Aberdeen

Accrington

Altrincham

Ashbourne

Barrow

Basingstoke Festival Place

Bedford

Bicester

Birkenhead

Birmingham (Star City)

Blackburn

Bolton

Bristol Cribbs Causeway

Bristol Longwell Green

Bromley

Bury The Rock

Camberley

Cambridge

Cardiff

Carlisle

Carmarthen

Cheshire Oaks

Cleveleys

Cramlington

Croydon Grant's

Croydon Purley Way

Dagenham

Darlington

Doncaster

Dublin (Liffey Vallet)

Eastleigh

Edinburgh Ocean Terminal

Edinburgh Omni

Eltham

Exeter

Farnborough

Gateshead

Glasgow Fort

Glasgow St. Enoch

Halifax

Hamilton

Harrow

Hartlepool

Hull Princes Quay

Inverness

Islington

Lancaster

Leeds Kirkstall

Leeds The Light

Leicester

Limerick

Leamington Spa

Livingston

London Finchley Road London North Finchley London Fulham Broadway

London Islington London Leicester Square London Piccadilly Circus

London Shepherd's Bush

London Westfield (Stratford)

London Westfield (Shepherds Bush)

Manchester Lowry

Manchester Quayside (Media City UK)

Merthyr Tydfil

Newbury

Newcastle Under Lyme

Northampton

Norwich

Oxford

Plymouth

Portsmouth

Preston

Reading

Redditch

Rhyl

Romford

Scunthorpe

Sheffield

Southport

Staines

Stirling

Stroud

Swansea

Swindon

Thanet

Thurrock

Torbay

Watford

Worcester

York

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa. BBC Studios/Yoshitaka Kono

Picturehouse

You can book tickets on the Picturehouse website. A list of locations is below:

Little Theatre Cinema - Bath

Duke of York's - Brighton

Duke's At Komedia - Brighton

Art's - Cambridge

Chester Cinema - Chester

Cameo- Edinburgh

Exeter

Regal - Henley-on-Thames

FACT - Liverpool

Bromley, London

Clapham, London

Crouch End, London

Ealing, London

East Dulwich, London

Finsbury Park, London

Fulham Road, London

Greenwich, London

Hackney, London

Picturehouse Central, London,

Ritzy, London

Stratford, London

The Gate, London

West Norwood, London

Cinema City, Norwich

Phoenix, Oxford

Harbour Lights, Southampton,

City Screen, York

Doctor Who star Millie Gibson. BBC STUDIOS,Yoshitaka Kono

Omniplex

You can book tickets on the Omniplex website. A list of locations showing Doctor Who is below (at the time of writing, it does not appear to be possible to book for locations in Northern Ireland or in the Republic of Ireland).

Birmingham

Glasgow

High Wycombe

Ipswich

Sunderland

Sutton

Everyman

You can book tickets on the Everyman website. A list of locations is below:

Altrincham

Baker Street

Barnet

Bath

Belsize Park

Birmingham Mailbox

Borough Yards

Broadgate

Bristol

Bury St Edmunds

Canary Wharf

Cardiff

Chelsea

Chelmsford

Clitheroe

Crystal Palace

Durham

Edinburgh

Egham

Esher

Gerrards Cross

Glasgow

Hampstead

Harrogate

Horsham

King's Cross

Leeds

Lincoln

Liverpool

Manchester St. John's

Marlow

Maida Vale

Midlands

Muswell Hill

Newcastle

Northallerton

Oxted

Plymouth

Reigate

Salisbury

Screen on the Green

Stratford Cross

Stratford-upon-Avon

Tivoli Cheltenham

Walton

Winchester

Wokingham

York

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Showcase

You can book tickets via the Showcase Cinemas website. A list of locations is below:

Bluewater

Bristol Avonmeads

Coventry

Derby

Dudley

Leeds

Leicester

Liverpool

Nottingham

Peterborough

Reading

Southampton

Teesside

Cardiff Nantgarw

Savoy Cinemas

You can book tickets on the Savoy Cinemas website. Below is a full list of Savoy Cinemas in the UK.

Nottingham

Worksop

Corby

Grantham

Doncaster

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 25th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.