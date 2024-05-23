Where to watch the Doctor Who season 14 finale in the cinema
The Doctor is taking over the big screen!
With Doctor Who season 14 being beamed worldwide, it's now time for the next step to world domination, with the Doctor taking over cinemas in the UK.
The season 14 finale episodes, The Legend of Ruby Sunday and Empire of Death, will be shown in cinemas from 11pm on Friday 21st June.
Showrunner Russell T Davies said: "This is a great big rip-roaring finale with the Doctor, Ruby and friends old and new fighting the greatest enemy of their lives. I can't wait for everyone to see it!"
Will we find out who The One Who Waits is? How about the mystery around Ruby Sunday's mother, or what exactly is going on with all that snow? And will we ever see the return of the iconic Mrs Flood? Hopefully that finale will come with a lot of answers.
So, if you're keen to see it on the big screen, here's everything you need to know about the major cinemas showing the Doctor Who season finale. You can find cinemas showing the Doctor Who finale near you at the Doctor Who in Cinemas website. Tickets went on sale at 9am on Thursday 23rd May.
How to watch the Doctor Who season 14 finale at the cinema
The following cinema chains are showing Doctor Who's season finale two-parter from 11pm on Friday 21st June. This doesn't include independent cinemas.
- Odeon
- Vue
- Picturehouse
- Omniplex
- Everyman
- Showcase
- Savoy
Odeon
Fans wanting to find tickets for their local Odeon can do so on the Odeon website. The screening starts at 11pm, with The Legend of Ruby Sunday, followed by Empire of Death, and it has a runtime of two hours.
Below is a full list of Odeon's locations:
- Acton
- Andover
- Aylesbury
- Basingstoke
- Bath
- Beckenham
- Belfast
- Birmingham Broadway Plaza
- Birmingham New Street
- Bournemouth BH12
- Bracknell
- Braehead
- Bridgend
- Brighton
- Bristol
- Bromborough
- Camden
- Cardiff
- Chatham
- Chelmsford
- Colchester
- Crewe
- Derby
- Dorchester
- Dudley (Merry Hill)
- Dundee
- Dunfermline
- Durgam
- East Kilbride
- Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird
- Edinburgh Lothian Road
- Edonburgh West
- Epsom
- Exeter
- Glasgow Quay
- Greenwich
- Guildford
- Harrogate
- Hastings
- Hatfield
- Hereford
- Holloway
- Huddersfield
- Hull
- Kettering
- Islington
- Kilmarnock
- Kingston
- Lee Valley
- Leeds Thorpe Park
- Leeds-Bradford
- Leicester
- Lincoln
- Liverpool One
- Liverpool Switch Island
- Llanelli
- London Covent Garden
- London Haymarket
- London Leicester Square
- London Tottenham Court Road
- London West End
- Loughborough
- Maidenhead
- Maidstone
- Manchester Great Northern
- Manchester Trafford Centre
- Mansfield
- Metrocentre
- Milton Keynes Stadium
- Newark
- Norwich
- Northwich Barons Quay
- Nuneaton
- Oldham
- Orpington
- Oxford George Street
- Port Solent
- Preston
- Putney
- Richmond
- Rochdale
- Salisbury
- Sheffield
- Silverlink
- Southend
- South Woodford
- Starfford
- Stoke
- Streatham
- Surry Quays
- Swadlincote
- Swansea
- Swiss Cottage
- Tamworth
- Taunton
- Telford
- Trowbridge
- Tunbridge Wells
- Uxbridge
- Warrington
- West Bromwich
- Wimbledon
- Worcester
- Wrexham Eagles Meadow
Vue
You can also book tickets through the Vue website. Currently, Vue has the screening certified as a 15. A full list of Vue locations is below:
- Aberdeen
- Accrington
- Altrincham
- Ashbourne
- Barrow
- Basingstoke Festival Place
- Bedford
- Bicester
- Birkenhead
- Birmingham (Star City)
- Blackburn
- Bolton
- Bristol Cribbs Causeway
- Bristol Longwell Green
- Bromley
- Bury The Rock
- Camberley
- Cambridge
- Cardiff
- Carlisle
- Carmarthen
- Cheshire Oaks
- Cleveleys
- Cramlington
- Croydon Grant's
- Croydon Purley Way
- Dagenham
- Darlington
- Doncaster
- Dublin (Liffey Vallet)
- Eastleigh
- Edinburgh Ocean Terminal
- Edinburgh Omni
- Eltham
- Exeter
- Farnborough
- Gateshead
- Glasgow Fort
- Glasgow St. Enoch
- Halifax
- Hamilton
- Harrow
- Hartlepool
- Hull Princes Quay
- Inverness
- Islington
- Lancaster
- Leeds Kirkstall
- Leeds The Light
- Leicester
- Limerick
- Leamington Spa
- Livingston
- London Finchley Road London North Finchley London Fulham Broadway
- London Islington London Leicester Square London Piccadilly Circus
- London Shepherd's Bush
- London Westfield (Stratford)
- London Westfield (Shepherds Bush)
- Manchester Lowry
- Manchester Quayside (Media City UK)
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Newbury
- Newcastle Under Lyme
- Northampton
- Norwich
- Oxford
- Plymouth
- Portsmouth
- Preston
- Reading
- Redditch
- Rhyl
- Romford
- Scunthorpe
- Sheffield
- Southport
- Staines
- Stirling
- Stroud
- Swansea
- Swindon
- Thanet
- Thurrock
- Torbay
- Watford
- Worcester
- York
Picturehouse
You can book tickets on the Picturehouse website. A list of locations is below:
- Little Theatre Cinema - Bath
- Duke of York's - Brighton
- Duke's At Komedia - Brighton
- Art's - Cambridge
- Chester Cinema - Chester
- Cameo- Edinburgh
- Exeter
- Regal - Henley-on-Thames
- FACT - Liverpool
- Bromley, London
- Clapham, London
- Crouch End, London
- Ealing, London
- East Dulwich, London
- Finsbury Park, London
- Fulham Road, London
- Greenwich, London
- Hackney, London
- Picturehouse Central, London,
- Ritzy, London
- Stratford, London
- The Gate, London
- West Norwood, London
- Cinema City, Norwich
- Phoenix, Oxford
- Harbour Lights, Southampton,
- City Screen, York
Omniplex
You can book tickets on the Omniplex website. A list of locations showing Doctor Who is below (at the time of writing, it does not appear to be possible to book for locations in Northern Ireland or in the Republic of Ireland).
- Birmingham
- Glasgow
- High Wycombe
- Ipswich
- Sunderland
- Sutton
Everyman
You can book tickets on the Everyman website. A list of locations is below:
- Altrincham
- Baker Street
- Barnet
- Bath
- Belsize Park
- Birmingham Mailbox
- Borough Yards
- Broadgate
- Bristol
- Bury St Edmunds
- Canary Wharf
- Cardiff
- Chelsea
- Chelmsford
- Clitheroe
- Crystal Palace
- Durham
- Edinburgh
- Egham
- Esher
- Gerrards Cross
- Glasgow
- Hampstead
- Harrogate
- Horsham
- King's Cross
- Leeds
- Lincoln
- Liverpool
- Manchester St. John's
- Marlow
- Maida Vale
- Midlands
- Muswell Hill
- Newcastle
- Northallerton
- Oxted
- Plymouth
- Reigate
- Salisbury
- Screen on the Green
- Stratford Cross
- Stratford-upon-Avon
- Tivoli Cheltenham
- Walton
- Winchester
- Wokingham
- York
Showcase
You can book tickets via the Showcase Cinemas website. A list of locations is below:
- Bluewater
- Bristol Avonmeads
- Coventry
- Derby
- Dudley
- Leeds
- Leicester
- Liverpool
- Nottingham
- Peterborough
- Reading
- Southampton
- Teesside
- Cardiff Nantgarw
Savoy Cinemas
You can book tickets on the Savoy Cinemas website. Below is a full list of Savoy Cinemas in the UK.
- Nottingham
- Worksop
- Corby
- Grantham
- Doncaster
Doctor Who continues on Saturday 25th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.
