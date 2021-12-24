Doctor Who stars on Christmas past, present and future…

There may be no Doctor Who Christmas special this year, but that doesn’t mean the TARDIS team are feeling any less festive in 2021.

We caught up with series stars Jodie Whittaker, John Bishop and Mandip Gill to time travel through their own Christmas pasts, presents and futures, taking in weird family traditions, unusually emotional festive periods and what they’d need to make the perfect December 25th.

Plus, we took a look ahead at next Christmas, when Whittaker’s Time Lord will be handing her sonic screwdriver on to a new actor…

Jodie Whittaker

What were your childhood Christmasses like?

They were always small, but full of magic. It would just be me, my mum and dad, my brother and my grandma. Compared to other people who have massive extended families, it was always just us guys. But man, was it exciting! We were lucky enough every year to get a visit from Santa and there was always plenty of food and love and TV, and I just really remember it all so fondly.

What’s the best Christmas you’ve ever had?

I’m nearly 40, there’s loads! I spent Christmas Day in Rarotonga [one of the Cook Islands in the South Pacific] when I was 18 years old, having a barbecue on a beach with a load of backpackers I didn’t really know and it was amazing! That definitely is a cool way to spend Christmas.

What do you want to do this Christmas?

To me, Christmas is ET. Just watching ET and snuggling on the couch, and it being the laziest and best of days.

What would make future Christmasses even better?

A chef and a sommelier. I want someone who wine-pairs the entire day. There you go. There’s my priorities.

Next Christmas, you’ll no longer be the Doctor – is that strange to think about?

It’s gone quickly, but it’s been so rich and full of wonderful experiences. One thing I’ll be eternally grateful for is that we have always been aware of how ace it is. And so the reason I don’t have a sense of “Oh man, I wish…” is because I didn’t ever think that the best was yet to come. I’ve been in the moment always because I love it so much.

John Bishop

What were your childhood Christmasses like?

We never went anywhere and Christmas was always at home, but I never felt I missed out on anything. Christmas was always exciting.

Any traditions you’ve kept up as an adult?

A pillowcase instead of a stocking. When me mum and dad started getting a pillowcase out you’d think, “OK, this is going to be a good present.” Also, buying pets presents, which is the most ridiculous thing in the world. We used to always buy our dog Lassie a present. Lassie had no idea it was Christmas Day – and in all the years we had her, she never bought us one back!

What’s the best Christmas you’ve ever had?

A couple of years ago the whole extended family came down to our house. We lost my father-in-law shortly after, and I was so glad we’d had that time together.

If you asked about me worst Christmas, I can tell you – it was last year. Unbelievably, we had two weeks off filming, and I got COVID on Christmas Eve. You couldn’t have timed it better.

What do you want to do this Christmas?

Not be sick in bed! That’s number one. Last year we told our boys not to come home because we didn’t want them to get ill. So, if I was to want anything it would be that simple, that they could come home.

What would make future Christmasses even better?

A professional shopper. Not to go and buy the presents, but to get the presents decided upon and committed to. You ask people, “What do you want?” And they say, “Oh, I’m not bothered.” Just say something!

Next Christmas, Jodie won’t be the Doctor – is that strange to think about?

Yeah, I think it’ll be particularly strange. For those people who’ve been in the show longer than me, like Jodie and Mandip, they’re brilliant and they’ll go on to other work.

But from my point of view in a year’s time, when that final episode is aired I’ll look back on this as being one of the best things I’ve ever done.

Mandip Gill

What were your childhood Christmasses like?

Very busy. Sometimes there were 30 or 40 people, but my mum loves doing it. If anyone tries to take Christmas off her… game over!

Any traditions you’ve kept up as an adult?

We always open our presents on Christmas Eve. People find it weird, but that way we can just get on with Christmas Day and make food because there’s loads of people coming round.

What’s the best Christmas you’ve ever had?

A really special Christmas with one of my cousins who’s no longer here – it was our last Christmas together. We have a picture of everyone in the family, more or less, wearing Christmas jumpers. We didn’t know it, but it was the last time we’d all be together, and you can see the joy on everyone’s faces.

What do you want to do this Christmas?

Last year was a weird one, because it was the first time I’d ever spent Christmas away from my parents because of COVID. Hopefully I’ll go back and have Christmas with all my family. I’m gonna do loads of presents and organise pass the parcel. It’s already got people excited.

What would make future Christmasses better?

When we have Christmas now as adults, one or more of my siblings are always off at their in-laws. And I think it would be amazing if we all did it together and everyone was somehow able to teleport and leave their in-laws for a bit.

Next Christmas, Jodie won’t be the Doctor – is that strange to think about?

You don’t think about it, because you’re just doing it. Filming’s a long process, and you’re in the moment and you enjoy it, and you think ‘Well, that’s next year.’

Now it has sunk in a little bit, because of the announcement that somebody else will taking over from us. Tears will be shed! But not by me, because I’m cold-hearted.

A condensed version of these interviews was published in the 27th November-3rd December issue of Radio Times.

Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks airs on BBC One on New Year’s Day 2022. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.