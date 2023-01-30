Lester's name has been mentioned in conversations regarding Doctor Who casting for years, but on Sunday (29th January) he responded to a fan who posted pictures of him alongside the message: "I just think that Adrian Lester would be perfect as the Doctor."

Adrian Lester, star of Hustle, Trigger Point and The Undeclared War , has responded to a fan on Twitter pitching him as a potential new star for long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who .

Responding to the tweet, Lester said: "Heh heh. Why thank you. But the young person Who, is about to fill the Doctor's shoes is a huge talent and will be excellent."

Lester was referencing Ncuti Gawta, who was cast as the Fifteenth Doctor in May 2022 and is set to first appear in the role later this year.

Lester has never appeared in Doctor Who, but he has starred opposite Tenth Doctor actor David Tennant in his meta lockdown sitcom Staged.

Gatwa will officially take over as the Doctor following Tennant's return to the role, who will be playing a new incarnation himself, the Fourteenth Doctor, across three 60th anniversary specials.

Gatwa has been filming alongside new companion actress Millie Gibson since December 2022, with recent casting announcements including Anita Dobson, Michelle Greenidge and Aneurin Barnard joining the season, as well as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart star Jemma Redgrave returning.

Returning showrunner Russell T Davies has recently been making a host of announcements regarding the future of the show, including that he plans to produce spin-offs in the coming years and that the show will have its biggest budget ever, with the involvement of Bad Wolf Studios as a co-producer and Disney Plus as an international broadcast partner.

