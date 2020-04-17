The announcement was made on Twitter alongside a special trailer for the two-parter story, which first came out in 2008.

The Stolen Earth and Journey’s End were arguably the biggest episodes produced during Davies’ time as Who showrunner. They saw The Doctor (Tennant), Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen), Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) and Micky Smith (Noel Clarke) team up to combat the Daleks.

The watchalong event starts at 7pm on 19th April, with Davies previously promising fans “brand new” content ahead of the episodes. And, according to the former head of Who, one of the new surprises is “the best thing I’ve ever had made”.

The fan event is the latest in a series of communal re-watches featuring stars of the show. Former showrunner Steven Moffat previously joined Karen Gillan (Amy Pond), Arthur Darvill (Rory Williams) and Matt Smith (the Eleventh Doctor) to live-tweet during a watchalong of series five episode The Eleventh Hour.

Meanwhile tonight RadioTimes.com is hosting its second Torchwood watchalong, joining cast members John Barrowman, Burn Gorman, Gareth David-Lloyd and Naoko Mori for a live chat after a viewing of series two opener Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Advertisement

Our Torchwood watchalong begins at 8:00pm BST on Friday 17th April. Check out the live Q&A on the Radio Times Facebook page.