You can watch the livestreamed Q&A on this page on the night or on YouTube– but first, we need you to submit some questions for all three actors using the #askTorchwood hashtag on Twitter.

Always longed to get more info about Captain Jack Harkness, Owen Harper, Ianto Jones or Toshiko Sato? Want some behind-the-scenes secrets from Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang? Put your question to the team and #askTorchwood, and we’ll try our best to show it to them. Unusual or guest-specific questions are particularly welcome, and make sure to get them in sooner rather than later.

After you've posted your questions, join RadioTimes.com and the cast to rewatch Torchwood series 2, episode 1 on Friday 17th April, pressing “play” on Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang at 8:00pm BST (12:00pm PT and 3:00pm ET) on either BBC iPlayer, a DVD or an On-Demand service (more details here) and following along with the chat on Twitter via the hashtag #TorchwoodIsReady.

Then, when the episode is concluded join us on this page or YouTube to watch our live aftershow with the cast as they answer your questions, look back on the episode and more.

Torchwood is ready – but are you?

Our Torchwood watchalong begins at 8:00pm BST on Friday 17th April. Check out the live Q&A on the Radio Times Facebook page or on this page