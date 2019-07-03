A section of fans - many of whom were dissatisfied with the story turns in Rian Johnson's instalment of the latest trilogy - were unhappy with the revelation that Rey's parents were "nobodies", at least according to Kylo Ren.

Speaking to USA Today ahead of the release of her new film Ophelia, the actor confirmed that there will be further answers in the new film.

"JJ Abrmas did say the question is answered," she said. "So at the end of the film, you do know what the dealio is."

She added that the film is a tonal shift from both of its predecessors.

"Genre-wise, it’s different from the other two, which will become clear when the film comes out," she said. "It's quite emotional. There's a different drive than the previous two films, but there's a lot of fun. I really missed John (Boyega) during the last one, but we're back together and now Oscar (Isaac) is part of it. To me, it felt like kids going on an adventure."

December can't come soon enough...

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywaler is released in UK cinemas on 19th December 2019