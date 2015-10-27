It's quite the spooktacular cracker, as the Zygons kidnap Osgood (how on EARTH did she survive?) and the Doctor teams up with Unit to save her and quash an alien uprising in the process.

Clara, of course, is drafted in to help the cause and she's not afraid to get her hands dirty.

Can she save Osgood and stop the Zygons before it's too late?

Doctor Who The Zygon Invasion airs on BBC1 on Saturday October 31st at 8.15pm