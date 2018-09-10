Well, they did need something old and blue. But when two Doctor Who fans were getting hitched, they probably didn't expect an appearance by the Doctor himself. Not that he was entirely happy about it.

“That’s just typical," whinged Christopher Eccleston, back in character as the Doctor. "You fall in love, you get married, you’re really happy, and me, the Doctor, who’s saved the universe god knows how many times, doesn’t get an invite."