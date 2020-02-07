“Are you dummies still waiting here?” Robbie’s voice rings out at the end of the credits.

Relenting, Harley then promises to tell the audience “a super-duper secret” as a reward for waiting so long.

“Did you know that Batman f…” she begins before being cut off by the end title card.

More like this

Obviously, this short bit of voiceover is really just a fun gag for fans, though it does touch on an interesting part of DC’s comic book universe – the status of Batman, who is due to be played by Robert Pattinson in a new reboot from Planet of the Apes franchise director Matt Reeves.

Robert Pattinson (Getty Images)

In Suicide Squad, Robbie’s Harley interacts with the Batman played by Ben Affleck, who has subsequently departed the role, and at present it’s a bit unclear how the Pattinson Batman will connect with the DCEU, which also features heroes like Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Zachary Levi’s Shazam.

Will 'Pat-man' (working title) be in his own universe, like Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker? Or does the existence of Harley’s pet hyena Bruce (below, named “after that hunky Wayne guy”) suggest that he’ll still be able to cross over with other DC heroes?

Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey (WB)

Well, maybe Harley was trying to tell us. On the other hand, it may have just been a bit of truncated profanity, that we’re already overanalysing to death. That’s comic book movies for you.

Advertisement

Birds of Prey is in UK cinemas now