A video of what looks like a revamped version of the series's cyberpunk opening credits was posted along with the announcement.

It was announced in July 2018 that the second season of Altered Carbon would star none other than Marvel's Falcon Anthony Mackie, who is replacing season one's lead Joel Kinnaman. Mackie will take over as former rebel turned investigator Takeshi Kovacs, who was also played by Will Yun Lee in season one.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The casting of Joel Kinnaman (Hanna) as Takeshi caused controversy when Altered Carbon first aired, with many raising questions about white-washing.

More like this

The noir space opera is based on Richard K. Morgan's novel of the same name, and is set in a rather dystopian future in which people's consciousness can be downloaded into new bodies – hence the myriad of actors playing the same character.

Advertisement

Altered Carbon will air on Netflix on 27th February 2020