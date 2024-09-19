There are also a couple of stars back from WandaVision – although Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany don't feature this time. Still there's more than enough impressive acting talent to go around.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast for Agatha All Along.

Agatha All Along cast: Full list of Actors in WandaVision spin-off

You can find the full list of actors appearing in the series below, while if you scroll down you can find some more detailed information about the main stars including who they are playing and where you might have seen them before.

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness:

Joe Locke as Teen

Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale

Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver

Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis

Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu

Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal

Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Teen's boyfriend

Emma Caulfield as Sarah Proctor/Dottie Jones

David Payton as John Collins /Herb

David Lengel as Harold Proctor/Phil Jones

Asif Ali as Abilash Tandon/Norm

Amos Glick as a pizza delivery man/Dennis

Kate Forbes as Evanora Harkness

Brian Brightman as the Eastview sheriff

Maria Dizzia as TBC

Paul Adelstein as TBC

Okwui Okpokwasili as TBC

Kathryn Hahn plays Agatha Harkness

Kathryn Hahn plays Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along. Marvel Studios

Who is Agatha Harkness? A powerful witch who was introduced in WandaVision as nosy neighbour Agnes. In the new show, she forms a coven as she looks to regain her now lost powers.

What else has Kathryn Hahn been in? In addition to her role in WandaVision, she is also known for appearing in films such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Step Brothers, Bad Moms, Private Lives and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, as well as series such as Parks and Recreation, Transparent, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Shrink Next Door and Tiny Beautiful Things.

Joe Locke plays Teen

Joe Locke plays Teen in Agatha All Along. Marvel Studios

Who is Teen? In his role as familiar, Teen serves as the assistant to Agatha's coven. He is gay and has a dark sense of humour – and wants nothing more than to become a full member of the coven.

What else has Joe Locke been in? Locke is very well known for playing Charlie Spring in the hit Netflix series Heartstopper – which has won him a legion of fans.

Sasheer Zamata plays Jennifer Kale

Sasheer Zamata plays Jennifer Kale. Marvel Studios

Who is Jennifer Kale? A key member of Agatha's coven, Jennifer is a sorceress who is an expert when it comes to potions.

What else has Sasheer Zamata been in? Zamata was a cast member on Saturday Night Live between 2014 and 2017 and has appeared in films including I Feel Pretty, Spree and Unfrosted. She's also been part of the main cast for comedy shows Woke and Home Economics.

Ali Ahn plays Alice Wu-Gulliver

Ali Ahn plays Alice Wu-Gulliver in Agatha All Along. Marvel Studios

Who is Alice Wu-Gulliver? Another member of the coven, Alice is a protector witch.

What else has Ali Ahn been in? Ahn has had roles in several notable TV shows including Billions, Orange Is the New Black, Raising Dion, and The Diplomat.

Debra Jo Rupp plays Sharon Davis

Debra Jo Rupp in WandaVision. Disney/YouTube

Who is Sharon Davis? A resident of Westview, New Jersey who was previously seen in WandaVision and now forms part of Agatha's new coven.

What else has Debra Jo Rupp been in? In addition to WandaVision, you might recognise Rupp from her roles in any number of TV shows – with small screen credits including That '70s Show (and it's recent spin-off That '90s show), Friends, Teacher's Pet, Better with You and The Ranch.

Patti LuPone plays Lilia Calderu

Patti LuPone plays Lilia Calderu in Agatha All Along. Marvel Studios

Who is Lilia Calderu? A 450-year-old Sicilian witch who is also part of Agatha's coven and who has a special power for divination.

What else has Patti LuPone been in? LuPone is a huge name in the world of musical theatre – having won three Tony Awards and two Oliviers in her impressive career – while her TV credits include Life Goes On, Penny Dreadful and several Ryan Murphy shows including American Horror Story, Pose and Hollywood. On the big screen, she's been in Witness, Driving Miss Daisy, Summer of Sam and Beau Is Afraid, among many others.

Aubrey Plaza plays Rio Vidal

Aubrey Plaza plays Rio Vidal in Agatha All Along. Marvel Studios

Who is Rio Vidal? A warrior witch who also goes by the name Green Witch and is another member of Agatha's coven.

What else has Aubrey Plaza been in? Aubrey Plaza rose to fame for her performance as April in Parks and Recreation and she has since starred in Legion, Safety Not Guaranteed, Scott Pilgrim vs the World, Monsters University and Life After Beth. She had a main role in season 2 of The White Lotus and her many film credits include Black Bear, Ingrid Goes West, Happiest Season, Emily the Criminal, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Megalopolis and My Old Ass.

Agatha All Along continues on Disney Plus on Thursday 26th September 2024. WandaVision is available now. Sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.