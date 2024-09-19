Nevertheless, parents and guardians might be left wondering whether Agatha All Along is fun for the whole family or for grown-ups only, particularly now that Marvel Studios is producing older-skewing projects like Deadpool & Wolverine and Echo.

Fortunately, Disney Plus provides age ratings on its original content, while the streaming service also offers robust parental controls to prevent the little ones from watching certain films and TV shows without permission.

Here's your guide to Agatha All Along's age rating.

More like this

Agatha All Along age rating: Is it suitable for kids?

Agatha All Along. Disney

Agatha All Along is rated 14+ by Disney Plus, indicating that "some scenes may be unsuitable for viewers under 14".

Notably, this is a more mature age rating than WandaVision – the show most closely connected to it – which was given a 12+ rating upon its premiere in 2021.

From this, we can extrapolate that the show is slightly darker in tone, with icons on the Disney Plus page also flagging its language and violence for parental consideration.

As Agatha All Along is not getting a cinema or physical media release at present, the UK's primary age rating organisation BBFC has not issued guidance on the programme itself.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Agatha All Along about?

Kathryn Hahn stars in Agatha All Along. Marvel/Disney/Chuck Zlotnick

Kathryn Hahn returns to her fan favourite WandaVision role of Agatha Harkness for spin-off Agatha All Along.

The series finds the centuries-old witch still trapped in the persona of affable suburbanite Agnes, who is at the centre of her own television-inspired illusion in the first episode.

It isn't long, however, before she wakes up from that dream and sets about reclaiming the power that was taken from her, setting off down the Witches' Road with a makeshift coven in tow.

Will she find what she seeks at the end? Will anyone survive the perilous journey? Tune in to find out.

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney Plus from Thursday 19th September. New episodes weekly. Get three months of Disney Plus for just £1.99 a month in this new limited-time offer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.