How to watch Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 - can you stream it?

The festivals, which take place from 26th-28th August at Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’s Bramham Park, are two of the most popular events in the music calendar.

Hundreds of thousands of music fans are gearing up for Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend to see artists including Arctic Monkeys, Dave and The 1975 live.

Unfortunately, tickets for this years’ Reading and Leeds festival have sold out.

But music fans needn't worry: there's a number of ways to catch the bands and artists playing from the comfort of your own home. Read on for the latest streaming information.

How to watch Reading Festival 2022 live on TV

Only two performances will be broadcast from Reading's main stage on BBC One in 2022 – Dave's headlining set from 11:50pm on BBC One on Saturday 27th August, and Arctic Monkeys' set on BBC One at 11:30pm on Sunday 28th August.

Can I stream Reading Festival 2022?

Yes, there will be wider coverage available on BBC iPlayer, where there will be streams from the event at the following times:

Friday 26th August: 2:30pm-11:30pm

Saturday 27th August: 2pm-11:30pm

Sunday 28th August: 1:20pm-11:30pm

The BBC will also provide coverage of the festival on Radio 1 from 11am on Friday.

How to watch Leeds Festival 2022 live on TV

You'll only be able to catch one set live on TV: the headline act on Saturday 27th August, with BBC Four set to cover the set from 10pm.

Wider coverage of the Festival will also be available for viewing on BBC iPlayer.

Can I stream Leeds Festival 2022?

Yes, the Festival will be broadcast on BBC Four, BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1 Xtra – all three of which can be accessed via BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sounds app.

Reading Festival 2022 lineup

Friday 26th August

Main Stage East

Dave

Polo G

Little Simz

Circa Waves

Griff

Black Honey

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Main Stage West

Megan Thee Stallion

Glass Animals

All Time Low

Joy Crookes

Wallows

BBNO$

The Sherlocks

Saturday 27th August

Main Stage East

Arctic Monkeys

Wolf Alice

Fontaines DC

AJ Tracey

The Lathums

Dayglow

Main Stage West

Bring Me the Horizon

D Block-Europe

Enter Shikari

Poppy

De'Wayne

Sunday 28th August

Main Stage East

The 1975

Charli XCX

Run the Jewels

Pale Waves

Denzel Curry

Willow

Mallrat

Main Stage West

Halsey

Bastille

DMA'S

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Bru-C

The K's

Leeds Festival 2022 lineup

Friday 26th August

Main Stage East

The 1975

Charli XCX

Run the Jewels

Pale Waves

Denzel Curry

Willow

Mallrat

Main Stage West

Halsey

Bastille

DMA’s

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Bru-C

The K’s

Saturday 27th August

Main Stage East

Dave

Polo G

Little Simz

Circa Waves

Griff

Black Honey

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Main Stage West

Megan Thee Stallion

Glass Animals

All Time Low

Joy Crookes

Wallows

BBNO$

Sunday 28th August

Main Stage East

Arctic Monkeys

Wolf Alice

Fontaines DC

AJ Tracey

The Lathums

Dayglow

The Sherlocks

Main Stage West

Bring Me The Horizon

D Block-Europe

Enter Shikari

Poppy

De’Wayne

