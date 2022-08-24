How to watch Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 - can you stream it?
Headline acts include the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Dave and The 1975.
Hundreds of thousands of music fans are gearing up for Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend to see artists including Arctic Monkeys, Dave and The 1975 live.
The festivals, which take place from 26th-28th August at Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’s Bramham Park, are two of the most popular events in the music calendar.
Unfortunately, tickets for this years’ Reading and Leeds festival have sold out.
But music fans needn't worry: there's a number of ways to catch the bands and artists playing from the comfort of your own home. Read on for the latest streaming information.
How to watch Reading Festival 2022 live on TV
Only two performances will be broadcast from Reading's main stage on BBC One in 2022 – Dave's headlining set from 11:50pm on BBC One on Saturday 27th August, and Arctic Monkeys' set on BBC One at 11:30pm on Sunday 28th August.
Can I stream Reading Festival 2022?
Yes, there will be wider coverage available on BBC iPlayer, where there will be streams from the event at the following times:
- Friday 26th August: 2:30pm-11:30pm
- Saturday 27th August: 2pm-11:30pm
- Sunday 28th August: 1:20pm-11:30pm
The BBC will also provide coverage of the festival on Radio 1 from 11am on Friday.
How to watch Leeds Festival 2022 live on TV
You'll only be able to catch one set live on TV: the headline act on Saturday 27th August, with BBC Four set to cover the set from 10pm.
Wider coverage of the Festival will also be available for viewing on BBC iPlayer.
Can I stream Leeds Festival 2022?
Yes, the Festival will be broadcast on BBC Four, BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1 Xtra – all three of which can be accessed via BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sounds app.
Reading Festival 2022 lineup
Friday 26th August
Main Stage East
- Dave
- Polo G
- Little Simz
- Circa Waves
- Griff
- Black Honey
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Main Stage West
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Glass Animals
- All Time Low
- Joy Crookes
- Wallows
- BBNO$
- The Sherlocks
Saturday 27th August
Main Stage East
- Arctic Monkeys
- Wolf Alice
- Fontaines DC
- AJ Tracey
- The Lathums
- Dayglow
Main Stage West
- Bring Me the Horizon
- D Block-Europe
- Enter Shikari
- Poppy
- De'Wayne
Sunday 28th August
Main Stage East
- The 1975
- Charli XCX
- Run the Jewels
- Pale Waves
- Denzel Curry
- Willow
- Mallrat
Main Stage West
- Halsey
- Bastille
- DMA'S
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Bru-C
- The K's
Leeds Festival 2022 lineup
Friday 26th August
Main Stage East
- The 1975
- Charli XCX
- Run the Jewels
- Pale Waves
- Denzel Curry
- Willow
- Mallrat
Main Stage West
- Halsey
- Bastille
- DMA’s
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Bru-C
- The K’s
Saturday 27th August
Main Stage East
- Dave
- Polo G
- Little Simz
- Circa Waves
- Griff
- Black Honey
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Main Stage West
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Glass Animals
- All Time Low
- Joy Crookes
- Wallows
- BBNO$
Sunday 28th August
Main Stage East
- Arctic Monkeys
- Wolf Alice
- Fontaines DC
- AJ Tracey
- The Lathums
- Dayglow
- The Sherlocks
Main Stage West
- Bring Me The Horizon
- D Block-Europe
- Enter Shikari
- Poppy
- De’Wayne
Looking for something on TV tonight? Find something to watch with our TV Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1