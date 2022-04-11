Radio Times Easter special: Chris Chibnall, Simon Cowell and more
In this week’s Easter-decorated Radio Times, Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall sits down to discuss his exit from the sci-fi show and the upcoming piratical special.
In the build-up to his and Jodie Whittaker’s final episodes, Chibnall reveals the difficulties of running the series throughout the pandemic and says it’s a "miracle" that they managed to keep it going.
With his penultimate episode – Legend of the Sea Devils – airing on Easter Sunday, he also confirms that he doesn’t intend to return to the show in a similar manner to once and future showrunner Russell T Davies.
"Absolutely never again! Clear red line, final script. I never expected to come back after working with Steven [Moffat], really, and I'd turned it down a couple of times after that. I never thought I’d be offered the job and built into that is why I wanted to keep it to a very specific three-series thing."
Also in this week’s Radio Times Magazine:
- Sarah Solemani talks the #MeToo movement and working with Steve Coogan on her new Channel 4 comedy-drama Chivalry.
- Simon Cowell chats TV size, evening watches, and the fact that he sometimes puts on an episode of Strictly Come Dancing.
