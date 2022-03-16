Jane Garvey interviews Years and Years actress Ruth Madeley about upcoming BBC Two drama Then Barbara Met Alan. The film, set in the late 80s, focuses on the true story of two activists (played by Ruth Madeley and Arthur Hughes) at an important turning point in the campaign for disabled civil rights. At its heart, it’s a love story.

Garvey asks Madeley how much she knew about the Disability Action Network (a grassroots network aimed at creating a more inclusive environment). Madeley discusses the impact the activist group DAN had on British social history, working alongside Liz Carr and how – if she could change one thing in 2022 – it would be “for everywhere to be accessible”.