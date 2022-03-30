The ITV special boasts a star-studded line-up with the likes of Salmon, Jacqueline Jossa, Michaela Strachan and Alex Beresford flexing their musical muscles, and performing songs from our favourite hit musicals.

Colin Salmon (who many will recognise for his roles in James Bond, The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story and My Kingdom) chats to Jane Garvey ahead of his appearance in ITV’s All Star Musicals (Sunday 3 rd April).

Musical theatre buff Salmon chats with Garvey about how the ITV series inspired his recent auditioning for My Fair Lady and the wonders of receiving advice from Elaine Page and Samantha Barks. He also offers his own words of wisdom to listeners – “Don’t hold back. You have one life. Sing it.”

What else can I expect from Episode 29?

Resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon joins Jane Garvey to mark our cards for the week ahead, reviewing everything from Apple TV’s Slow Horses to Channel 5’s Deadline to BBC2’s The House of Maxwell.

When and where can I listen?

Join Jane and Rhianna every Wednesday for interviews with TV’s biggest stars, plus a whistle stop tour of the finest treats the entertainment world has to offer. Follow via your preferred podcast provider so as to never miss an episode! Available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast and Amazon Music.

Write in to The Radio Times Podcast and let us know your thoughts at: podcast@radiotimes.com

Advertisement

Find something to watch with our TV guide.