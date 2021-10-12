Greg Davies loses it on Never Mind the Buzzcocks as he attempts to ask question about Nicki Minaj

The rebooted version of Never Mind the Buzzcocks continues on Sky Max tonight – and in a first-look clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com, host Greg Davies can be seen struggling to ask a question through fits of giggles.

The question relates to Nicki Minaj, with Noel Fielding’s team tasked with answering why the rapper was an hour late for a T in the Park festival performance back in 2012.

As usual, there are three options for the team to choose from, but Greg is barely able to make it past the first answer without breaking down with laughter.

He begins, “Was it A) Nicki saw someone in the crowd before she took to the stage who had dressed as her and had an artificial bottom on that she was inflating via a…” but he is unable to finish, in no small part due to hysterical laughter from opposing team captain Daisy May Cooper.

Eventually, on the third attempt, Greg manages to read the entire clue – but when he puts the question to Noel, the Bake Off host asks, “Can you remind me of A again Greg?”

This prompts more cackles from Daisy, who then says, “At least let me get to the bloody toilet first!” You can check out the clip in full below.

The fourth episode of the rebooted series sees Greg, Noel, Daisy and regular guest Jamali Maddix joined by singer/songwriter Ella Henderson, comedian and actor Mike Wozniak, and DJ and record producer Jax Jones.

Never Mind the Buzzcocks airs on Sky Max at 9pm on Tuesday nights.