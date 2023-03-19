The actor, born in Perth, was also known for his roles in the Australian TV show McLeod's Daughters, and the film Chopper.

Peter Hardy, an Australian actor who appeared in Neighbours , has died after reportedly drowning at a beach in Fremantle.

Hardy's brother, Michael, confirmed the news on social media, writing in a statement: "'I'm devastated to say that my brother, Peter Hardy, passed away suddenly this morning... Rest in Peace my beloved little brother."

Close friends have also paid tribute to the late star.



Local outlets report that Hardy was pulled from the water at South Beach unresponsive and bystanders performed CPR until paramedics arrives. However, they were unable to save him.

According to The West Australian, Hardy had travelled from London, where he had been living, to visit his mother in Perth.

One of Hardy's first roles was in the film The Pursuit of Happyness in 1988.

He went on to appear in various films and TV shows, including landing the role of Jimmy Drane in Neighbours in 1997, and starring as Detective Cooney in the 2000 film Chopper.

From 2006 to 2009, Hardy played Phil Rakich in McLeod's Daughters, appearing in 44 episodes of the Australian TV show.