Lucifer star DB Woodside promises “chaos” in long-awaited season 5B

Fans of Netflix’s Lucifer are still eagerly awaiting word on when the second half of season five will premiere on the streaming site, but details continue to trickle out that promise it will be one hell of a story.

Advertisement

Co-star DB Woodside, who has played the devil’s angelic brother Amenadiel since the first episode of the fantasy drama, is the latest cast member to speak out about what the writers have in store.

The first half of season five dropped on Netflix last August and ended on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, as brothers Lucifer, Amenadiel and Michael became engaged in a brutal brawl.

Their scrap was interrupted by the arrival of God himself, played by 24 star Dennis Haysbert, and this reveal will have a major impact on the episodes to come.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“When God comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow,” Woodside told TV Line. “We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended, and Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he’s really supposed to be the one that sets the example — and he was not doing that!”

Woodside’s performance as Amenadiel has become a firm favourite among Lucifans, with the character’s story heading in an interesting new direction as he begins raising a mortal child with human therapist Dr Linda Martin (Rachael Harris).

The angel has struggled to come to terms with the fact that, as an immortal celestial being, he will outlive his son, which was a major factor to his lashing out in the most recent finale.

Fans are hoping the character’s story will head in a more positive direction as we near the end of the show, which is confirmed to be wrapping up after its upcoming sixth season.

While season five had initially been announced as the show’s last, Netflix later opted to extend the show for an additional run, which Woodside has previously said allowed the writers to give the plot some “room to breathe”.

The actor will make his directorial debut with an upcoming episode of Lucifer and recently marked his final scene with co-star Tom Ellis in an emotional social media post.

Advertisement

Lucifer seasons 4-5 are available to stream on Netflix. Have a browse through the rest of our Sci-fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.