Lucifer season 5 schedule – when will part 2 be released? Cast, plot and latest news

Lucifans are chomping at the bit to get their hands on the second half of season five, which kicked off last summer and packed a jaw-dropping cliffhanger ending.

The upcoming batch of episodes wrapped filming late last year but the production has been coy about when they could be ready to stream on Netflix.

It is understood that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed work down to some degree, with visual effects and editing work being carried out around the restrictions of the health crisis.

Nevertheless, the sixth and final season is managing to make good progress, with stars Tom Ellis and Lesley-Ann Brandt sharing updates on their physical fitness and fight training via Instagram.

In another post, Brandt added that she has “no idea” when season 5B will arrive, but promised the sixth will feature “one of the most iconic scenes in the history of the show”.

Once upon a time, Lucifer was due to end with its fifth outing but a surprise sixth instalment was added to provide a suitably grand finale to the romance between Lucifer and LAPD detective Chloe Decker.

Several titles from the 10-episode farewell season have been revealed, including one that teases a major Lucifer character death and another which sees DB Woodside (AKA Amenadiel) step behind-the-camera in a directing capacity.

The popular star helmed the eighth episode of season six, where it seems that the stakes are high with a title that reads: “Save the Devil, Save the World.”

Here’s everything we know so far about Lucifer season five, part two, including a potential release date on Netflix.

When is Lucifer season 5, part 2 released on Netflix?

While there’s no confirmed release date for Lucifer season five part two just yet, we do know that the show has completely wrapped filming on its fifth outing.

The cast and crew resumed production on Thursday 24th September, with the priority being to finish the season five finale, before moving on to commence work on the upcoming sixth (and final) season.

Tom Ellis had previously told Collider that the season five part two finale should take only “five or six days” to finish, at which point it needs to be edited together and added to the footage already shot.

Ellis went on to speculate on a release date, during an interview with Pilot TV podcast: “Hopefully that’ll be ready to go, I would imagine, sort of Christmastime or early next year.”

Later, co-showrunner Joe Henderson nixed any speculation of a Christmas debut, telling fans on Twitter that the next batch of episodes “definitely” won’t be released in December.

I genuinely don't know how long it'll take yet, but I think everyone should prepare for it taking longer than they'd like – post is a lot of work and takes time! (definitely not December) — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) October 6, 2020

With this in mind, RadioTimes.com predicts Lucifer season five part two will be released in February 2021, allowing plenty of time for the show to be polished up.

Plus, with its frequently romantic storylines, Lucifer would be a perfect series to drop around Valentine’s Day, especially as Lucifer and Decker are seemingly taking their relationship to new heights.

Lucifer season 5 cast

The full cast of season five, part one is expected to return for the second half, including of course, Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar and Lauren German as his beloved Detective Chloe Decker.

DB Woodside is also back as Lucifer’s brother Amenadiel, who also steps behind-the-camera this season in a directing capacity, while his character also struggles to raise a human baby with Rachael Harris’ Dr Linda Martin.

Meanwhile, Aimee Garcia and Kevin Alejandro will reprise their roles as LAPD staffers Ella Lopez and Dan Espinoza, both of whom will likely still be reeling from the earth-shattering revelations they went through in part one.

Lesley Ann-Brandt is set to portray the no-nonsense demon Mazikeen once again, who is still unable to find a place for herself in the mortal world on account of not having a soul.

However, that didn’t stop her from falling head over heels for the first woman, Eve (Inbar Lavi), who broke her heart in season four and will return as a guest star in the upcoming episodes.

Scarlett Estevez also remains a recurring face as Trixie Espinoza, the young daughter of Chloe and Dan, who is often an unexpected source of support for Lucifer and Mazikeen.

What will happen in Lucifer season 5, part 2?

One of the most exciting episodes in season five, part two is sure to be the musical episode – titled Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam – which has long been teased by the show’s producers and cast.

At DC FanDome, we finally got our first look at the ambitious instalment, with a clip which sees Lucifer and his LAPD buddies Ella, Detective Decker and Dan perform a rendition of Queen’s Another One Bites The Dust.

The setting is an American college sports field, with a team of football players, cheerleaders and brass band musicians getting in on the action with their own choreographed dances.

Just a little taste of our musical episode 😈#LuciferSeason5part2 pic.twitter.com/UZpqQOOwdh — tom ellis (@tomellis17) September 13, 2020

It’s a fun clip, but the episode also looks set to pack an emotional punch; co-star Lauren German has teased a moment that she found particularly moving.

“Lucifer is in a difficult place, and Tom goes into song… and I was in my trailer just crying at how beautiful the moment is and just knowing the moment in the story, it brought tears to my eye,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It is so absolutely touching and gorgeous… You can feel what he is feeling, through the singing, and it’s beautiful.”

There is also the small matter of God’s arrival on Earth to take care of, with Dennis Haysbert making his debut in the midseason finale, ending things on a massive cliffhanger.

Lucifer season 5, part 2 episode titles

As Lucifer fans will be well aware, each chapter title is taken from a line spoken by one of the character’s in that episode, which makes them delicious bait for rampant speculation.

Check out the intriguing titles below and have a guess at what they could be hinting at:

9. Family Dinner

10. Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam

11. Resting Devil Face

12. Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid

13. A Little Harmless Stalking

14. Nothing Lasts Forever

15. Is This Really How It’s Going to End?!

16. A Chance at a Happy Ending

Is there any Lucifer behind-the-scenes content?

As part of the DC FanDome celebration, a blooper reel for the fourth season of Lucifer was officially released, providing a look at some comical antics from between takes.

Check out the clip below:

How will coronavirus affect Lucifer?

The team behind Lucifer will have to adapt some of its working practices to operate in a post-COVID world, according to series star Tom Ellis.

Speaking to DA MAN Magazine about returning to work on the show, he said: “It’s going to be challenging to say the least. We’ve had to find a way to stay safe whilst remaining productive.

“Film sets are usually a hive of activity with people constantly making adjustments and last-minute tweaks in small, confined spaces.

“Now, with the restrictions, everyone has to take their turn to do their job, so it’s going to have a big knock-on effect to how much we can physically shoot in a day.”

With most of season five part two already filmed, production changes may not be too noticeable in the next batch of episodes, but one has to wonder whether season six could see less scenes featuring crowds and more outdoor locations.

In terms of upcoming storylines, co-showrunner Joe Henderson isn’t keen on incorporating coronavirus into their pre-planned Lucifer saga, as discussed in an interview with Variety.

“Pandemic-wise, we might make some passing references to it, but we’re not going to make a meal of that,” he said. “We feel like that’s hopefully something that will be gone by then.”

