The American comedy legend died yesterday (Monday 2nd January) and was best known for his prominent role in the TV comedy sphere, being one of the first to be given his own BBC series. His self-titled show ran from 1979 to 1984.

BBC comedian Kelly Monteith has died aged 80, according to The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles-based production company that worked closely with him.

News of Monteith's death comes one year after the beloved TV personality suffered two strokes. At the time, his ex-wife Caroline Alexander had set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his rehabilitation and speech therapy.

He was reported to have spent two months at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre.

Kelly Monteith. Getty

In the statement announcing his passing, The Anglophlile Channel said: "It is with great sadness that The Anglophile Channel announces the passing of our dearest friend and teammate, award-winning comedian/host, Kelly Monteith.

"Kelly was an integral part of TAC having co-hosted Brit Flix with Kelly, Paul and Two-Buck Chuck and Kelly’s BBC Memories."

It continued: "In 2015, Monteith and Paul Boland were awarded the National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Award for Best Television Anchor/Host by the Los Angeles Press Club.

"After a few successful appearances on the Des O’Connor Show, Monteith starred in his own successful comedy series, 'Kelly Monteith', which ran on the BBC for six seasons."

He co-wrote the series with Neil Stand.

In America, the comedian starred in CBS programmes The Kelly Monteith Show and The Hit Squad. He once said one of the highlights of his career was performing for Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Variety Performance in 1983.

"His time in England was incredibly special to Monteith," The Anglophile Channel's statement continued. "During his time there, he met his future wife Caroline. The couple have two children. Kelly will be deeply missed at TAC, in the world of comedy and by his family and friends alike."

Actor Sanjeev Kohli paid tribute on Twitter to the "funny" and "personable" comedian, as did comedian Bennett Arron who said that "along with Morecambe and Wise, Tommy Cooper and my father, he was one of my favourite comedians".