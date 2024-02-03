Irwin had previously revealed that doctors had given him only six months to live from his initial diagnosis, making his journey of more than three years all the more remarkable, with a message from his family saying he "fought bravely" against the illness.

Shared on Instagram, the statement reads: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage.

"Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.

"At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.

"As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on."

Jasmine Harman, who worked closely alongside Irwin on Channel 4's A Place in the Sun from 2004 to 2021, was among the many admirers paying tribute after the heartbreaking announcement.

Jonnie Irwin with A Place in the Sun presenter Jasmine Harman, pictured in 2007 Getty Images

On her personal Instagram page, she wrote: "I will always remember the first time I heard your name. When I was doing a screen test for a new show, they said 'we definitely want Jonnie, but we need to find another presenter'.

"I wondered who this mysterious Jonnie was. We met in Cape Town, filming the pilot. You we’re so charismatic and energetic, so confident and fun. I understood immediately why they had to have you."

Harman continued: "To begin our TV careers together was a pleasure and a privilege I will be eternally grateful for.

"Almost twenty years ago, as two nervous new presenters (me perhaps more nervous than you!) little did we know about the adventure we were about to embark on, and the friends we would become."

She concluded: "I have never admired you more than over the last few years as you’ve faced life with cancer with positivity, determination and bloody mindedness. I’ve never known anyone as strong as you. You have done yourself, your loved ones and all of us proud.

"The world is a little darker today without you, but I will always smile when I think of you. My partner in crime, my OG co-presenter – Jonnie, I will miss you."

Irwin was also known for his work presenting the BBC's Escape to the Country, with the corporation's Head of Daytime Rob Unsworth also celebrating his life.

"He brought such warmth and fun to Escape To The Country where he was a firm favourite with not just viewers, but the production team too," he said in a statement (via BBC News).

"More recently, he did some truly inspirational reports for Morning Live about his illness, tackling taboos around end-of-life care and wonderfully demonstrating the limitless positivity that he brought to everything he did."