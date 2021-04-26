Who are the A Place in the Sun presenters?

Get ready to see some lucky couples and individuals find their dream home abroad as A Place in the Sun returns to Channel 4 for a brand new series.

As usual, the presenters will jet off to a sunny location, with the hope of finding participants a home away from home. They’ll be using their expert skills and sharing their advice on finding the perfect, destination property.

New host Lee Juggurnauth will also be put to the test as he heads to Gandia in Spain for his first assignment.

The show has been running for a total of 21 years now, and we’ve seen many presenters come and go over the years.

So, who are the current presenters? As the new series airs, here’s everything you need to know.

Jasmine Harman

Channel 4

Age: 45

Instagram: @jasmineharman

Jasmine is best known for being the face of Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun: Home or Away? for which she has filmed over 250 episodes.

The series has taken her all over the world searching for the best properties for her house-hunters.

Since she joined the show in 2004, the series has seen a surge in ratings and it is now and it is now broadcast in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Before her career in television Jasmine worked in the Health Club Industry. She is a qualified fitness instructor and lived in the Algarve working as a marketing manager for a luxury health resort.

Lee Juggurnauth

Channel 4

Age: 34

Instagram: @leejuggurnauth

Twitter: @LeeJuggurnauth

Lee is a property developer, who has a background in the music industry working with the likes of Billy Ocean, Take That and Lulu. He also has an interest in fashion and will be launching his own clothing line in the Summer.

Lee joined the Channel 4 show in 2021, however, he first auditioned for it two years ago.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Lee revealed: “I got really far down to the final two and at the time they wanted a girl, so someone else got it. Obviously, at the time if you were to ask me, of course I was devastated. You get so far, so you can always kind of taste it. And then when you don’t get it you kind of think, ‘OK!’ My mum always tells me everything does happen for a reason and nothing that is meant for you will pass. And obviously, sometimes you have to learn the hard way!”

Jonnie Irwin

Getty Images

Age: 47

Instagram: @jonnieirwintv

Twitter: @jonnieirwin

Jonnie is a presenter, writer, lecturer and business and property expert. He has a background in hotel and leisure management. In 2004, he was selected from hundreds of applicants along with co-presenter Jasmine Harman to present Channel 4’s show A Place in the Sun: Home or Away?

Jonnie is also one of the lead presenters of The BBC’s Escape To The Country.

Laura Hamilton

Channel 4

Age: 39

Instagram: @laurahamiltontv

Twitter: @laurahamiltontv

Laura is a television presenter, who joined the Channel 4 show in 2011.

At the age of 19, Laura brought and self-funded her first property. She has since renovated a string of homes.

She has presented shows for the Winter Sun and Summer Sun series, as well as A Place in the Sun: Home or Away? She also co-presented Channel 4’s Cowboy Builders & Bodge Jobs in 2015, and finished in second place on the sixth series of Dancing on Ice in 2011.

Ben Hillman

Channel 4

Instagram: @benhillmantv

Twitter: @benhillmantv

As well as running his interior design business in Brighton and Hove and the South East, Ben is also a presenter on A Place in the Sun. He joined the show in 2015, and has also filmed three series of The Renovation Game for Channel 4 as well as You Deserve This House, 60 Minute Makeover with Peter Andre and Auction Party with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

Scarlette Douglas

Channel 4

Age: 33

Instagram: @missscardoug

Twitter: @scardoug

Scarlette has been working on the Channel 4 show for the past six years now, joining the series in 2015. She originally started her career in performance, working as a dancer and singer for West End productions. She has also had stints on TV programmes such as Saturday Night Takeaway and Stars in your Eyes.

Scarlette ventured into the world of presenting in 2011 and started her property development career two years later, following in the footsteps of her older brother.

She is now on her third property and has used her knowledge and experience to help others on A Place in the Sun.

Danni Menzies

Channel 4

Age: 32

Instagram: @danni.menzies

Twitter: @DanniMenzies

Danni is TV presenter, who has hosted numerous shows including T in the Park, London Fashion Week and hosted a Walk the Walk charity event to a live audience of 17,000 people.

She has also interviewed the likes of Rita Ora and Labyrinth, made pilots at Radio 1 and is the co-host of Car and Country.

Danni has a passion for interior design, and brought her first home when she was 21, and has been sharing her knowledge on property development on the Channel 4 show since 2016.

Jean Johansson

Channel 4

Age: 40

Instagram: @jeanjohansson

Twitter: @JeanJohansson

Kenyan born Jean Johansson is now a very recognisable face on A Place in the Sun. She’s married to Finnish football player, Jonatan Johansson, and along with her husband, Jean has successfully bought and developed a number of properties.

Prior to her role on the Channel 4 series, Jean has a successful career presenting shows on CBBC and The Disney Channel, before moving into daytime television.

A Place in the Sun is on Channel 4 on weekdays at 3pm.